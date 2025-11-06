This year’s Road Safety Week (16th to 22nd November) has the theme “Safe Vehicles Save Lives”. All of us who drive can play a part – not only getting the vehicle regularly serviced, but checking lights, tyres etc before every journey and keeping any safety technology, such as automated driver assistance, switched on. That’s as well as being safe drivers – think phones, eye tests, alcohol limits. When the time comes, choose a safe car – one designed to prevent road crashes and protect people inside and outside the vehicle if a crash does happen. There’s evidence that the fashion for larger cars has made those outside them less safe – squeezing other road users, and with some bonnets so high that the driver cannot see a child crossing in front of them. Not a good choice for the supermarket run.