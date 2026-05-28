“Another concern for those with less mobility is the condition of the pavements and pedestrian crossing points. Unfilled gaps between the paving and small depressions in the pavers on crossing points catch castors, and I have on several occasions been thrown from my chair as a result. Steep cross gradients on the pavements cause steering to be somewhat erratic at best and can make life ‘interesting’ for nearby visitors. That’s the nature of a historic town and I would accept that if the paving was in good condition. I often have to resort to my off-road power chair when coming to town. While handy for bumping up and down kerbs, it is far from ideal for entering premises. I have at this point to praise all of the business owners in Tavistock who without exception have been nothing but helpful and supportive.”