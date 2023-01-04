Then there are those good doughty folk who come to the door, Holy Bible in one hand and a copy of ‘The Watchtower’ in the other, with the laudable aim of trying to save my soul (Ann is exempt from this as her soul has never been in the slightest danger). These ladies and gents, whose mission on our doorstep is always doomed to fail, are of a hardy, persistent breed, but many of them, I have noticed, balk at the gradient and make the far easier trip to next door. I even feel that we could, if such a dire situation arose, have less fear than most of a visit from the bailiffs for it would be a dedicated, intrepid official indeed, who would volunteer to carry a heavy piece of gear up our path.