Sadly our political class continue to disappoint. Peter Bone is but the latest politician to leave in disgrace. Donald Trump continues to act in a bizarre fashion as he fights off multiple law suits. Baroness Mone thinks that lying means she has done nothing wrong. That she stands to gain millions of pounds from a contract obtained by using her position in the House of Lords does not bother her. She and her husband think this is fine. The jury is out on this and the outlook for the pair of them does not look good. As the year ends the one clear voice about the future belongs as always to David Attenborough. He continues to warn that if we do not tackle climate change the future is going to be catastrophic for the whole of mankind. Whilst he warns about the fragile nature of the planet others seem determined to destroy themselves and the land in war.