Now, another one of my jobs is to guide and teach children the ways of life and I generally do this through the antics I get up to. The snowball fight was no different and during the excitement I accidentally muddled up a snowball with the beginnings of a snow man. I didn’t understand why I was being told to leave it at first but when I saw the tears, I realised I had done something wrong. I quickly wagged my tail at the boy in a hope to make things better but to no avail! But to my surprise, as quickly as the problem had appeared — it was resolved! The teary boy suddenly had an army of friends surrounding him offering to help and before he knew it the snowman was rebuilt. My guilt quickly faded when I realised I had given the children an opportunity to learn about the importance of resilience, friendship and team building!