What is important in our lives? Firstly we should ask how we define ‘important’. A dictionary will say ‘something of great significance or value’. That may seem obvious, but ‘important’ can be ‘downgraded’ through its overuse. What immediately springs to my mind is the number of text and email notifications headed ‘important’......and perhaps the number of people labelled as ‘very important’!!
Going back to the original question of what is important to us, we’re all individuals and different from one another. It may pay to ponder different aspects of our lives – our relationships, families, pets, work, leisure, achievements, health, homes, gardens, what we eat, what car we drive.....the list seems endless!! In his late 19th century comedy play ‘The Importance Of Being Earnest’, Oscar Wilde questioned the social values of the day, particularly with regard to relationships and perceived status, some of which can still be seen as relevant today. There’s also the issue of how we view ourselves – our ‘self importance’.
As a Christian, together with my wife, having faith in our amazing God, in all His manifestations (the Father, His Son Jesus, and His Holy Spirit) is the most important thing in our lives. Knowing that God is always with us, loving us, and we can turn to Him in all our life situations, good and bad, is more than just a comfort, it forms a complete lifestyle.
In the Bible, we read of Jesus’ teaching on what matters ‘...do not worry (over life’s details)....but look first for God’s kingdom and righteousness’(Matthew 6, vv25-34); in Mark’s gospel (ch12, vv29-31) He teaches that the most important commandment is to love God, and then each other.
A ‘strapline’ our son used says ‘The most IMPORTANT thing is that the MOST important thing is THE most important thing’ – think about it: for us, it’s God!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.