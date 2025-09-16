Going back to the original question of what is important to us, we’re all individuals and different from one another. It may pay to ponder different aspects of our lives – our relationships, families, pets, work, leisure, achievements, health, homes, gardens, what we eat, what car we drive.....the list seems endless!! In his late 19th century comedy play ‘The Importance Of Being Earnest’, Oscar Wilde questioned the social values of the day, particularly with regard to relationships and perceived status, some of which can still be seen as relevant today. There’s also the issue of how we view ourselves – our ‘self importance’.