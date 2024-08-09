The big County shows of Devon and Cornwall have their place but it is the smaller shows that I enjoy; like Okehampton, Chagford, Umberleigh, Holsworthy… There are so many to choose from! Each one an opportunity to celebrate locally produced goods from cheese to honey, from cider to sausage, from bread to chocolate. It can be a real pleasure to talk with the craftspeople who have spent years refining their art in order to produce something quite special. We have a beehive, so I have had a glimpse of the hard work that goes into producing that liquid gold.