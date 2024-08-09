‘Summertime and the living is easy…’ so starts one of the most evocative songs about summer.
Throughout the song there are images of lazy days in the sun, with fish jumping to catch the flies just above the river and crops ready to be harvested. For some people the summer is indeed a time for relaxing in the sun, on the beach building sand castles or lounging by a pool reading a book.
But for those people who rely on the summer visitors to our glorious south west, this can be the busiest time of the year. A time when days off are few and the hours are long. So let’s spare a thought for those who are sweltering in the heat as they serve ice-creams, meals or drinks to those on holiday. Let’s spare a thought for the surf instructors, the tourist guides, the coach drivers and the children’s entertainers.
Out in the fields, there are more busy people gathering in crops while the sun is high. So let’s spare a thought for our farmers cutting and turning the grass to make hay. Let’s remember the communities gathering at the many different country shows, with the show animals and the produce to tempt new customers. Those country shows are opportunities for town folk to get a glimpse of farming life today and a time for the farming community to celebrate together.
The big County shows of Devon and Cornwall have their place but it is the smaller shows that I enjoy; like Okehampton, Chagford, Umberleigh, Holsworthy… There are so many to choose from! Each one an opportunity to celebrate locally produced goods from cheese to honey, from cider to sausage, from bread to chocolate. It can be a real pleasure to talk with the craftspeople who have spent years refining their art in order to produce something quite special. We have a beehive, so I have had a glimpse of the hard work that goes into producing that liquid gold.
So to all those who are working hard this summer serving the tourist industry, know that you are appreciated and valued for all that you do. To all the farmers, craftspeople, to the bakers, butchers and brewers, thank you for your dedication and commitment, know that you are appreciated and valued too.
Finally, to all who are able to soak up the sunshine just remember that it is indeed summertime and the living can be easy. God has given us life in all its fullness, come sun or rain, work or play… Sit back, relax and enjoy this day!
Revd Robert Weston
Minister, Tavistock United Reformed Church