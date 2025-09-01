I LOVE taking my daughter to ‘Aqua Tots’ at Lords Meadow pool.
The lifeguard tips a basket of toys into the pool, and as the balls, frogs, octopuses and boats disperse, little children scoop them up, then proudly show off their collection.
My daughter seems to enjoy this, but it does make it impossible for her to splash her limbs and develop movements that will one day turn into swimming.
As it stands, she has no idea what she might one day accomplish in the water. She could get her 800m badge, somersault from a diving board, or save someone from drowning.
Until she learns to let go, she won’t even doggie paddle.
One day of course she will let go. One day, she’ll swim. But that’s not why I’m writing this.
I’m writing this because I wonder if us adults ever truly outgrow this behaviour. Or do we just clutch onto bigger things that hold us back from more important adventures?
We’re all born to keep growing – not physically, but spiritually.
David Bowie knew this when he said ageing is “an extraordinary process whereby you become the person you always should have been”.
The apostle Paul knew it too. He said we’re created "to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do."
Over time, if we pay attention, I believe we start to figure out what these good works are.
But like the aqua tots, often we grip onto things that stop us doing this.
Some grip onto financial success. Some grip onto a fear of what others think. And some clutch onto easy answers to difficult questions.
Jesus, however, asks us to let go of this stuff.
This is one reason I find him so compelling.
A church community like ours tries to understand – and live out – his message.
We often get it wrong, but over time, we’re trying to let go of what holds us back.
If ever you’d like to join us on this journey, we’d welcome the companionship.
