The story told of a man who was attacked, robbed, and left to die at the roadside. Two ‘respectable’ men saw him and ignored him, not wishing to ‘get their hands dirty’. A third, from an ethnic group despised by many, went to the victim’s aid willingly and generously. Who was the victim’s neighbour? Obviously, the one who helped him – he saw the chance and made a choice to make a positive change in someone’s life.