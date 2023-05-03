For Christians, discipleship is rather like an apprenticeship. It is a transition from novice to artisan, or perhaps journeyman, in which we develop and mature with the support of our Apprentice-Master, Jesus Christ. The very first step in this relationship is a willingness to admit our need and learn from our mistakes. Christians call this repentance: a realization of humanity’s inability to solve its own problems, and an acknowledgement that those who claim to offer an easy path to health and success are mere sellers of snake-oil.