I have stopped trying to look for constant happiness, either in my own life or on behalf of anyone else. Instead, I have found it more useful to try and find a state where the base level is one of general contentment and where you have enough strength and resilience to at least tolerate the hard times. Of course both those things are more likely if we also have the occasional moment of unfettered joy. The moments which give us something to look forward to, which provide hope for a better tomorrow and which constitute the very best memories. But as a general aim I wonder whether, rather than striving for a state of “happiness” we might be better off searching for something approaching contentment. If we succeed at achieving a life which in the mains feels satisfying, that leaves both room for those special happy moments as well as protecting us from the really challenging times.