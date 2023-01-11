I was fortunate in the later stages of my teaching career to work for the WEA. We ran courses so that people could qualify to run adult evening classes. What was significant about this work was the reaction of some of the students on the course. Many were women in their thirties and early forties. Many had put the demands of raising a family before their own ambitions. Entering these courses they brought enthusiasm and a real desire to get the best from their time on the course. They overachieved because they recognised it as real chance to at last gain a qualification for themselves. One student found it difficult to accept that she was very capable. She questioned me when I told her that her work was of a high standard. ‘Nobody has ever told me I was good at anything’ she remarked. It was lovely to see her and many others blossom into adult tutors. It demonstrated that given the chance so many can achieve things they previously thought were out of their reach.