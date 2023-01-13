I am a 20-month-old yellow Labrador and I started my job when I was just eight weeks old. My first day was quite scary as I was still very small but I was amazed at how kind and caring all my children were and still are! They helped my mum set up my bed and showed me where I was allowed to go. For some reason, the hall is out of bounds. I still don’t understand why but it smells wonderful at lunchtime and makes my tummy rumble.