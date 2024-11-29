This week, MPs voted to approve the Tobacco and Vapes Bill at second reading in a landslide 368 majority.
If the Bill becomes law, anyone born after 1st January 2009 will be prevented from ever legally buying tobacco. Other measures proposed in the Bill include a total ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, with a possible ban on the sale of sweet vape flavours, subject to consultation.
The Tobacco and Vapes Bill was initially proposed by the last Conservative Government but failed to make its way to the House of Commons before the calling of the general election. I am pleased that the Labour Government has chosen to pursue our proposals. This shows cross-party support for tackling the issue.
The Bill represents a pivotal step in addressing the nation's ongoing public health challenges related to smoking and vaping and aims to curtail the harmful effects of tobacco while regulating the emerging vaping industry to protect future generations. By fostering better public health outcomes, reducing the financial burden on the NHS, and safeguarding young people, this Bill is a timely and essential intervention.
I have long been concerned about the uniquely harmful impact of smoking, particularly where children are concerned, and I have advocated for tighter restrictions on access to tobacco products.
The debate over banning smoking often centres around the balance between individual rights and collective good. I believe that smoking bans do not constitute a violation of personal liberty when viewed through the lens of public health and societal impact.
Despite decades of public health campaigns, smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths in the UK, killing around 80,000 people annually and costing the NHS an estimated £17 billion a year.
Preventing smoking and managing vaping effectively can alleviate this financial strain. The Bill’s emphasis on prevention aligns with broader public health strategies aimed at reducing the burden of lifestyle-related illnesses and redirecting resources from treating preventable diseases to other critical areas could lead to a more efficient healthcare system overall.
Cigarettes not only harm smokers but also impose severe risks on those exposed to second-hand smoke. Scientific evidence overwhelmingly shows that second-hand smoke contains harmful chemicals, and exposure to it increases the risk of respiratory illnesses, heart disease, and cancer.
The Bill is not about demonising individual choices but about creating a safer environment, especially for young people, who are often the target of aggressive marketing tactics especially around vaping.
The Bill exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to public health policymaking. It acknowledges the changing landscape of nicotine consumption and addresses emerging challenges. Public support, alongside robust enforcement, can make this Bill a cornerstone in building a smoke-free UK. It represents a comprehensive strategy to protect current and future generations and its implementation would mark a significant step toward a healthier, more equitable society, making it a legislative priority that deserves widespread support.