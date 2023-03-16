In response to the letter from Dr Irving Wells in last week’s Tavistock Times, I agree late swaling can affect early nesting birds
I feel that the increase of moorland activities in certain areas also has an effect, not only on spring birds making their nests but also when fledglings in completed nests have been abandoned to die.
For the second year running on certain areas of Dartmoor I have not heard or seen skylarks or snipe where they have always been. It cannot all be down to global warming.
Ken kay
Dousland