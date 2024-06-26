It should be our right as people in the United Kingdom that we can vote to elect our chosen candidate and party. It is deeply important to me, and in my opinion; democracy, that voters are armed with the tools and understanding of a) how elections work and b) which party and individual best aligns with their beliefs and interests. However, in the upcoming general election we are being faced with making a choice that may not align with our belief system, and rather using our vote to ‘tactically’, to remove a candidate and or party that we can stomach less than the other. This is an unfortunate situation for our democracy, but we must ‘hold our noses’ and do what is right for our families, communities, and nation as a whole.