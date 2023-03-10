I BOUGHT this manuscript ‘Tavvystock Goozey Vair Song 1912’ at an auction about 30 years ago, after spotting it in a box of old musical ephemera. After many years of my wife telling me to clear out the music room, I took on the task a couple of weeks ago. How pleased I was to find this item —and how fully justified I was not to have cleared out piles of “stuff” many years ago.