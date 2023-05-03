Tavistock Lions has been an active presence in the town for nearly 50 years and continues to welcome requests for assistance from the local community.
Most are for funding but the club can also provide help in other forms through our willing members if that is what is needed. The criteria used by the club on deciding to support requests is reasonably flexible but circumstances are always considered. The key is that the club is always keen to support local charities and organisations, particularly those suffering through difficult times.
Over the years since its formation in 1976, the club has supported many good causes, large and small, principally local groups, or local branches of national charities.
Requests for assistance are considered first by members of the Community Services Committee which then makes recommendations of donations or help to the full club for consideration at its monthly meetings. So, this is an invitation to local charities or groups to contact the club by emailing [email protected] with details of how they would like the club to help either financially or with manpower.
The club is always on the lookout for people who wish to help in their local community so anyone who is interested in becoming a member of this vibrant and active club should contact our membership team by emailing [email protected]. Full details about the club’s activities can be found on its website at www.tavistocklions.org.uk or by calling 0345 833 4807.
Steve Grummitt
Lions Club of Tavistock