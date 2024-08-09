In stark contrast to the Olympics has been the sight of street violence across many of our cities. This has been accompanied with the waving of the Union Jack. This misuse of our nation flag to promote hatred and racialism is a sad reflection upon our society. Far right extremists feel that by attacking the police and refugee accommodation together with the burning of cars and looting shops will further their cause. They will not achieve anything except bring misery to many innocent people. It is ironic that those engaged in this criminal activity claim to be “British” as if this is a pure racial tribe. In reality none of us can make that claim as genealogy will demonstrate that we all have mixed heritage. Many on line are quoting Enoch Powell saying “enough is enough”. One wonders what these people will do when faced with a medical emergency. There is every chance they will be faced with a medical practioner whose ethnic background is different from them. Will they suffer and maybe die or be grateful for the care provided by a “foreigner”? It is not too difficult to know the answer here.