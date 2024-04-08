I am “The Donald”. I am extremely intelligent. I won the last presidential election despite what the ballot boxes showed. I only have 91 charges against me but it is not a problem because it is a witch hunt by idiots. The law enforcement agencies are all corrupt. I will solve the Ukraine war on day one of my return to the White House. I will deport loads of people from our country. They will be chiefly Muslims. Same sex couple are not to be tolerated. Women that claim I have sexually assaulted them are deluded. One such woman whom I have had to pay large amounts of money to I have never met. My companies are worth billions of pounds. The idea that I have inflated the value is just nonsense.