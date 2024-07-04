By now we will all know the result of the general election. It has been quite a show. We have had TV debates and in-depth interviews with party leaders together with countless political broadcasts. The news programmes have been dominated with election issues. Now the big show has ended.
The show has produced some entertaining performers. Some have been annoying. Conservative Penny Mordaunt was selected to represent her party at a TV debate. She found it impossible to obey the rule of not interrupting fellow political representatives. She shouted and pointed her finger and failed to acknowledge replies to her accusations. I had been impressed by her sword carrying effort at the Coronation which she carried off in some style. Sadly this TV performance was even criticised by her own fellow MPs. Having been touted as a possible next leader of her party, I fear that boat has long since sailed.
The show has been lifted by the late arrival on the stage of the clown that is Nigel Farage. He claims to share the pain of working people at the failure of the Brexit deal. He blames the Tory party for this failure. Coming from the man who headed the campaign for Brexit this is ironic. His comments about both Hitler and Putin have been ridiculed from all sides. He lost his cool when confronted be Ed Balls about his economic plans for the country. He is a marginal player who has used the media to get maximum exposure.
Noises off stage have come from Michael Gove. As he is leaving nobody is really interested in his contributions. Many in the education world will not lament his passing. We await the re-emergence of Lord Gove!
When we come to the two main characters there have been problems for them both. The Prime Minister has had a rocky election campaign to put it mildly. The rain soaked announcement of Election Day has been followed by his D-Day escape to give an interview for the television. Betting on the date by Conservative candidates has hardly helped him. Saying his lack of Sky TV was a hardship as a child was mocked as showing him out of touch with most people. By now he will no doubt be considering which job to take in America as his political career has ended.
The new Prime Minister in Sir Keir Starmer presents a rather dull figure. Many lament his lack of the flair of Blair or the charisma of Johnson. His message about turning the page to end the chaos was endless. Many remain unsure about his plans for government.
What is certain is that the same problems are with us after the election. The health service remains in trouble. Immigration is unresolved. Police and knife crime are a continual worry. There are multiple problems in the world of education and social care. Foodbanks remain.
Good luck Prime minister, you are going to need it.