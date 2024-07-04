When we come to the two main characters there have been problems for them both. The Prime Minister has had a rocky election campaign to put it mildly. The rain soaked announcement of Election Day has been followed by his D-Day escape to give an interview for the television. Betting on the date by Conservative candidates has hardly helped him. Saying his lack of Sky TV was a hardship as a child was mocked as showing him out of touch with most people. By now he will no doubt be considering which job to take in America as his political career has ended.