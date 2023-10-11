We are encouraged to have a body mass index (BMI) of between 20 and 25. This is a crude measurement but a useful guide for staying in shape. There are many reasons that have led us to be a fat nation. If children are not educated from an early age about diet and exercise there is little wonder that they put on the excess pounds. In poor homes there is a tendency to have a poor diet. Parents under stress can use a takeaway in a microwave oven to save precious time. Technological advances have seen couch potatoes glued to their phones. For my generation playing in the street all day was the norm. There was a shortage of cars so we could feel safe in the local cul-de-sac. Today that option is no longer viable as parked cars choke up every side street. Too many schools still fail to provide a minimum amount of time for physical education. Learning to swim is now difficult as access to swimming baths is limited by both the number of facilities and the cost of getting to the venue. At every turn there seem to be barriers preventing people from staying a healthy shape. The obese nature of our society is putting extreme pressure on our failing national health system.