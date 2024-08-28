Many now question the justice system that sees peaceful protest resulting in long prison sentences whilst those now being sent to prison for attacking the police and various acts of violence are getting sentence terms half this length. If governments took their responsibilities more seriously there would be no need for such protest groups. It must be in everyone’s interest to safeguard the planet. That the case has to be made by this protest group demonstrates the lack of effort on a global scale. Some of their actions have been eye-catching but largely ineffective. Throwing powder on snooker tables and hurling liquid at a painting gets limited attention and may well alienate many who support their cause.