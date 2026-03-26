I have long been interested in those people who are naturally left-handed. At the age of 19 as a result of a student prank that went wrong, I sliced open my right arm in a window, cutting the main artery and tendons. The details of the event are for another day.
Fortunately, Oxford was the best place for such an accident as the famous John Radcliffe Hospital was close at hand and was conducting a tendon special course for surgeons. My arm was to feature in a training film.
For several weeks after the operation, I was in plaster followed by several weeks trying to recover the use of my right hand. During that period, I had to cope with just my left hand. After many abortive attempts I managed to tie a Windsor knot . It was an era when we all wore ties to lectures. I was a keen badminton player and thus spent hours learning to play with my left hand so as to keep my place in the college team.
Since my accident, my interest in those people who are left-handed has never left me. My research has revealed some interesting facts. In the wider society, about ten per cent of the population is left-handed. In China only three per cent are reported to be left-handed. This is a cultural issue since in China if you are unfortunate to be born left-handed you are often forced to learn how to use your right hand. Being left-handed is seen as being unacceptable.
Although I played league water polo, I had no idea that it was against the rules to use your left hand. It was a rule to prevent possible collisions. In many matches, it was often the case that fights would develop from underwater fouls. In such situations I never saw people fighting with just their right hand. Left-handed people use the right side of their brain, which suggests that they are more creative and good at problem solving than us right-handed folk.
Many famous people are left-handed. Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and Prince William are a left-handed family. Notable members of the group include Albert Einstein and Michelangelo. Men are more likely than women to be in the left-hander group. If both of your parents are left-handed you have a 50 per cent chance of joining them as a left-handed person.
The world is geared to suit those who are right-handed. Some people manage to use both hands with equal ability. Some who play cricket can bat left-handed and then bowl with their right hand. After my accident it gave me the chance to learn to use my left hand for all of my daily needs. The biggest problem was using a pen to write. One way to adapt to writing with your non-dominant hand is to select a short word and try to write it in large capital letters. It is a slow process but in the end it worked for me so give it a try.
If you are one of the ten per cent, then you belong to a very elite group. Many of you are gifted and far from being odd you are privileged to be in a very special section of the population. Perhaps we should celebrate left-handed people with a special left-hand day. The problem with that is only ten per cent of society would turn up.
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