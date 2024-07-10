Throughout time men’s relationship with how to wear their hair has gone through many changes. Modern footballers have gone for the very short shaved side of the head. It harks back to my school days when a short back and sides was the norm. That was until Tony Curtis bust onto the Hollywood scene and the D. A. – more politely termed the ducktail – became the fashion. As flower power took hold in the 1960s we were all letting our hair grow. My father could never appreciate this trend an even when I was in my 30s reminded me that I needed a haircut.