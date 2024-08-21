Many are now unhappy that the winter fuel allowance for pensioners not on Universal Credit has been stooped by the new Chancellor. It is not a straightforward issue. A large number of pensioners do not need this extra money to stay warm in the winter and cope with the cost of living. The problem arises when those that can claim benefits fail to do so. They thus miss out not only on the benefits but also the fuel allowance. Then there is the other group that lie just above the line for benefits and have a low income. They will feel the pinch with this measure.