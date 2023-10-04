Many pleasant evenings were spent going to a wide range of venues and tasting various menus. It was not every Saturday night but probably an average of twice a month. It was never cheap but was just about financially manageable. Today things have changed beyond recognition. We are informed that two pubs are closing every day. Running such a business is now highly problematic. Food, fuel and staffing costs have escalated at an alarming rate. The inevitable consequence is that some if not all of these costs have to be passed on to the customere. Eating out has now become an expensive enterprise often way beyond the pockets of many working people. Recently the menu before me advertised a double chocolate brownie. This invitation was too good to ignore. On its arrival at the table it hardly constituted a single version and at £7.50 was not value for money.. How to absorb costs and keep clients happy is no doubt a constant headache for owners. One answer may be to cut down the range of menu options to save on the cost of ingredients. Do what you do well rather than overstretch the menu choices.