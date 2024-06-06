As a schoolboy I came very close to being called up to do national service. I think I must have got an exemption as I went to college. National Service came to an end in 1960 when I was 19 years old. The vast majority of my fellow students had been in the forces. Thus their future careers were delayed by two years.
Many European countries have a form of national service. For Switzerland it is 18 months mandatory military service. Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania and Norway all have some system of national call up for 18 year olds. Whilst these countries have a long history and organisational structure to accommodate such a policy nothing like that exists in Britain. To suddenly announce this policy just before a general election with little if any consultation even with his own party members is a dramatic if not foolhardy step. The former chief of naval staff Admiral Adam west summed up the policy announcement as “bonkers”.
The current estimated cost for this scheme is pitched at 2.4 billion pounds. With hospitals, schools, social services and the police all crying out for funds this scheme is at odds with what is required. It also poses the question as to what are we going to do with the thousands of 18 year olds who simply refuse to participate. Are we to give them jail sentences? As prisons are now so overcrowded they are releasing people ahead of schedule, so jail terms for 18 year olds are impossible. There is little point in imposing fines on people with no income. There has been speculation that parents could face fines if their offspring do not take part. The problem is that the 18 year old people are adults in law so fining the parents seems impossible to enforce.
The policy has been rushed out as an election gimmick. Some claim it will encourage the grey vote for the Conservative Party. Why this is thought to encourage older voters to vote for the party is obscure. One thing is certain. Such a policy is hardly likely to encourage new young voters to vote for something that will greatly impinge on their life plans. Degree courses and other training schemes will be affected.
My fellow students that undertook national service did not seem to have suffered unduly by the experience. For some it was an exciting time to see parts of the world that they would otherwise have missed. However the prospect of 20 per cent of our armed forces in the hands of raw 18 year olds is a worry. It would mean regular service personnel being forced to train them for their limited stay with a constant yearly turnover. This would take them away from more operational duties.
The scheme has been rushed out without proper consultation. This is not the way to produce major government policy. It has no merit.
Look out youngsters, you are in the army now!