There are many examples of the value of older people in society. A recent project brought together old people and youngsters. They spent time together over a cup of tea to the mutual benefit of both parties. There are many examples of older people doing great things. Dame Judy Dench even with severe eyesight problems is still very active probably making a bucket full of money from her recent advertising activity. It is claimed that age is just a number. This is very true. It is just how we decide to deal with it that counts. Some people seem to be old before their time. Retirement can lead some to retreat into a passive lifestyle wrongly believing that their work is done. In contrast especially if you are fortunate to take early retirement with sufficient basic funds to finance a reasonable standard of living you can enjoy a wealth of lifestyle opportunities. My own experience has afforded opportunities to engage in things that were not possible whilst holding down a full time stressful job. After retirement from full time work I was able to do a variety of jobs selecting what gave me the most satisfaction. Teaching part time to adults returning in mid-life to gain a qualification to take evening classes was most rewarding. Seeing individuals eventually reaching their true potential was a joy.