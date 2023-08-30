Today I am the proud owner of a smart tool box. It is very late in life to start doing basic jobs but satisfying when it goes right. If only I had the skill and tools as a young man think of how much money I would have saved. What has not changed over the years is the demand from workmen for upfront payment in the form of hefty deposits. I wonder what the response would be if we were to say it would be paid dreckly. The term doing it dreckly has been viewed as a rather humorous phrase. It is a term to cover up the fact that work will not be done any time soon. To be on the end of this remark is not as funny as the speaker would imply. It is in fact a right pain. Whilst the term might be seen as something typical of the Westcountry I am not sure that this is the case. In the wider context there seem to be endless delays for many projects. The cross London sewer system is well behind schedule. The proposed new rail network looks like it will never be finished. Charging points for electric cars are 10,000 short of requirements. I wait for a government minister to proclaim: