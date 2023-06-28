When it came to the vote on the Privileges Report we saw the Tory party members in large numbers taking the easy option and abstaining from voting. As the whole house had agreed that the committee should investigate Johnson it is unacceptable that they should abstain. Michael Gove used the excuse to abstain in that he thought the punishment of a 90-day suspension was excessive. The Prime Minister stayed away on the pretext that he did not want to influence the vote. These are scandalous actions from men with no backbone. The real reason so many opted out was that they have Johnson supporters in their constituencies and were afraid of upsetting them. The 108-page report on Johnson is crystal clear. It was endorsed by the whole committee. It stated that Johnson had not just lied but had done so repeatedly. Given this evidence how can anyone not support its findings?