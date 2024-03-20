It is inevitable that the Government faced with an upcoming election will want to convince the public that they are fully in control of the public purse and that they have a plan for future growth and prosperity. Unfortunately for this government the reality is that we are in recession and growth in the economy is stagnant. Many serious problems remain unresolved. Child homelessness is a critical with a recent report stating that 55 children died as a direct result of being moved around in temporary housing. Waiting lists for routine hospital treatment remains far too high with little prospect of being reduced any time soon. Many school buildings have been shown to be unfit for purpose. Although National Insurance rates have been reduced there is the inevitable rise in council tax which will come into effect in April. In Birmingham that rise will be ten per cent. For most it will increase by 5 per cent. Food prices remain high as does fuel. The claim was made that this budget would benefit working people. The reality for those earning below £25,000 per year is that they will be worse off. It is clear that the economy is far from healthy and that this budget has done little to resolve ongoing problems.