We are having our bathroom updated so have taken the opportunity to escape from the chaos of the work by renting a mobile home deep in the country.
As a boy I had I SpyBooks. In them were pictures of lots of things you can see in the countryside. Living in inner London there was no chance of me ever being able to catch sight of such things. I never saw any animals except pigeons and dogs and cats. To escape to the countryside now enables me to catch up on what I missed in those early years.
So far we have been very lucky in observing nature despite the biblical summer rain bouncing off the roof of the mobile home.
Only once before have I seen a hare. To my delight he ran the length of the field. At first I mistook him for a small dog. Greeting us one morning was a proud woodpecker who stood on a tree stump turning his head backwards and forwards as if to say look at me, how handsome I am.
Once you start looking for wildlife it is difficult to stop. The sight of a peacock butterfly was a rare pleasure. Several dragonflies could be seen when the sun decided to shine.
Perhaps the most impressive of our viewings has been to watch the family of buzzards that perch high up on a giant tree. Once the largest one greeted us by perching on a gate post. It is only when you are that close that you realise just how big and magnificent they are. As they ride the thermals constantly looking for prey their wing span is an impressive sight.
We have enjoyed the company of the resident dog who decided to accompany us on a woodland walk. As I still walk slowly awaiting hip operation number two the dog constantly backtracked to see if I was OK. As the dog had never seen me before this was quite wonderful.
There have been the usual sightings of early morning rabbits quick to avoid the eye of the buzzard. The bird population has been ever-present with a family of wrens nesting close by. Magpies have danced in the long grass and rooks have hung in the branches of the huge trees.
By the coast the screeching seagulls are not as welcome as the the terns that are so.much quieter than the marauding gulls. Our stay is coming to an end and with any luck our bathroom will have been put back together looking a good deal better than when we left it.
Being close to nature has been a rewarding time where it has been possible to get enjoyment from the very simple things in life by just enjoying the countryside. This sort of holiday will not suit many who will want the bright lights and being waited on whilst on a luxury cruise ship Each to his own but back to nature for me.