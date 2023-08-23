With the internet in English other languages clearly suffer. Thus English dominates transactions across the world. My German friends all speak excellent English, putting me to shame with my very limited grasp of their native tongue. I can converse in French to some degree but my conversation is frequently punctuated by my wife standing behind me reminding me of my frequent grammatical errors. A real classic error on her part has caused laughter in our family for many years. In the Auvergne coming back down from a very hot climb up a mountain into a village she told a man in French that we had been covered in elephants. She meant flies but confused the French for flies and elephants. He saw the funny side of this conversation as it probably confirmed what he already thought of the English and their failure to speak any other language. It would be a real shame if the world was totally taken over by English speaking. Lyrical Italian and speedy Spanish plus romantic French are beautiful languages. I once was the best man to a Welsh friend. The mother of the bride spent the night before the big day schooling me in the Welsh language so that my best man speech was in her native tongue. I suspect that the several beers I drank as the evening developed loosen by tongue and brain to the extent that cometh the hour I did manage a few garbled sentences to her satisfaction at the wedding reception. Conversing in Froglais at least is us non-linguistic Brits making an effort.