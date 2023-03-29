My own experience is very different. Back in the day I was inspected both as a school teacher and subsequently as Head of a University Department. Whilst any inspection brings nervous tension to those being inspected I found the experience friendly and supportive. Things have changed. Taking early retirement I trained to be an inspector myself. The training process was a full week in a classroom and written work to complete in the evening. The method of teaching was vigorous but not the standard of teaching I would have expected. I got the impression it was geared to intimidate us. Once qualified I did a dozen inspections before deciding it was not for me. On my inspection team I was the only one still involved in teaching. I found the style of inspection aggressive and an “us and them” situation. Ex HMIs were chiefly on the inspection team. I found arrogance in the approach to the inspection process. Frequently staffs were left in tears. I had to explain several times to nervous staff that I understood their fears and that I was there to help not to destroy their work. It was not uncommon for staff to go off sick and avoid the inspection.