What we are all experiencing is the computer fraud is increasing. On one day last week I had 22 messages in spam. I had been informed that I had won multiple prizes including a new air fryer. Several parcels were waiting for me to answer a few simple questions so they could be released for delivery to me. Naturally I deleted them all. For many, particularly the elderly and those trying to cope with the current cost of living crisis having a mobile phone is not possible. My own mobile phone cost £200 and it is not top of the range. I also pay £10 per month. Thus the total cost this year will be £332. Such a sum is beyond many people. Recent statistics claimed that one in 20 adults are struggling to find enough money to feed themselves. The priority for very many people in our society is just trying to find enough money to keep a roof over their heads, heat their accommodation and feed themselves and their family. Mobile phone ownership is thus not a priority.