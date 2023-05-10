It’s remarkable how the proportion of women elected as councillors is so much lower than men. In the Liberal Democrat group for example, 20 men have been elected and just six women.
Furthermore, it’s emblematic of the problem we have in all parties that a tiny number of councillors have ordinary jobs working office hours for an employer.
Politics seems to be the preserve of the wealthy, the retired or people who can afford not to work full-time. We have quite a cohort of the over 75s in our new council and a fair sprinkling of the over 80s. Where are the 20 somethings?
But does it matter? As in all things, I’d say it’s a question of balance. While years on this planet give valuable experience, it’s literally not possible for an 80 year old to experience today’s world as a young person. When I was first elected in 2016, I dropped a pencil, swore quietly to myself, and the male Lib Dem sat next to me said somewhat primly: ‘Ladies don’t swear’.
Alas I lacked the presence of mind to reply ‘I’m no f***ing lady.’ What would he have said to a man I wonder. I doubt he’d have said ‘Gentleman don’t swear’! Alas, in the swirling mists of time, we shall never know…
So with the regrettable failure of this and many councils in Devon to elect a mirror of the communities they represent, I have a big ask of Cllr Wrigley, Leader of the council. Start with sex. Create a special portfolio position in the Executive for an elected woman to focus on the needs of women and girls in Teignbridge.
This position would address issues such as the preservation of single-sex spaces, resources for the support and education of young people regarding toxic masculinity and clear support and funding for women seeking information and help to escape dangerous relationships.
For too long, ‘women’s issues’ have been seen as a side concern, an add on. We are half the population, three of us are killed every single week, thousands more are emotionally abused, struck and disbelieved.
There is work to be done and I think making a clear commitment with a position on the executive focussing on women would be a positive start.
A ’revolution’ in our politics whereby our elected representatives are a mirror of our communities can only be achieved by a change in our voting system from ‘first past the post’ to a more proportional system. At present, one vote more than another candidate can be enough to elect somebody. (Given the numbers of people who were unable to vote in the recent council elections because they did not have the right voter identification this is a highly regrettable situation).
Electoral revolution may not be achievable but to happier thoughts, nearly everything is possible in food form. I commissioned a revolutionary cake to celebrate the coronation weekend and my reluctant republicanism. I am happy to say that when the chips are down, cake is almost always the answer.