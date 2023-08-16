Langstone Manor’s amazing megapod accommodation
Langstone Manor Park sits on the fringes of Dartmoor with amazing views over the moor and surrounding countryside.
Awarded gold in the David Bellamy pledge for nature scheme, the park has been offering holidays for generations of families. The park has a great variety of accommodation, including cottages, an upstairs manor house apartment, static holiday homes, pitches for tents, tourers and motorhomes, camping pods and new mega pods with their own patio and barbecue.
The manor house has a restaurant and bar which serves evening meals. For visitors to the area, it is set in a perfect, peaceful location with a friendly relaxed atmosphere. Pet-friendly accommodation is also available.
