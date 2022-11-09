Youngsters join in war on litter in Tavistock
Despite heavy rain and strong winds, 17 Tidy Tavi volunteers braved the elements to pick up litter around the town on their latest escapade including four youngsters wrapped up well for the occasion and eager to help out.
‘Wind and rain present particular challenges at this time of the year as much of the litter is buried below mounds of soggy leaves,’ said volunteer Steve Hipsey.
‘Also, volunteers working along the main roads tend to get splashed heavily by passing vehicles, although thanks go to those drivers who clearly take avoiding action to minimise this and allow volunteers to cross the road safely.’
A great deal of rain-soaked, heavy rubbish was collected and some tidiers were even able to clear drains blocked by leaves, thereby reducing the minor flooding along some of the main roads.
‘A particularly worrying accumulation of plastic rubbish and drinks cans was found along the banks of Tiddy Brook near Plymouth Road. Litter like this is easily washed or blown into the brook before finding its way into the River Tavy and eventually the sea. The accumulation of this floating rubbish is a global concern, it’s much easier to prevent it at source than have to clear it from our seas and oceans.’
The following day, Tidy Tavi volunteers joined members of the Tavistock Lions Club to help clear up after the fireworks display of the previous evening. Once again, the rain poured down, providing another good soaking to all involved
