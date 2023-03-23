The boys and girls netball superstars qualified for the Devon Netball County Finals two weeks ago, part of the Devon School Games, and took part in the finals in Paignton last week, narrowly missing out on the semi-finals. John Clarke, school headteacher, said: ‘Well done to our netball team, who were one of 16 teams in the county finals. Our wonderful players carried on their shooting flair while competing against seven other teams in their age group and came a notable third. They missed out on the semi-finals — a fantastic achievement.’