Young landscape artist winners announced
Subscribe newsletter
The winning entries of the Devon CPRE Best Young Landscape Artist have been announced.
The two winning entries by 11-year-old Sophia Lopez-Clarkson and 15-year-old Anglie Pickett respectively will be on display at Okehampton’s museum until the end of October.
Exeter-based landscape artist and competition judge Kath Hadden, said of Sophia’s painting, the winner of the younger age category: ‘Sophia’s winning painting of Dartmoor’s Belstone River captured the scene beautifully. A great choice of colour palette and range of textures. A very charming painting and one to be very proud of. It makes me want to take a trip to the moor.’
She said Anglie’s painting of Ugborough, the winner of the older age category, ‘showed an immense talent for such a young painter. Her technical skill, use of colour and drawing ability was astounding. She is certainly one to watch.’
Devon CPRE director Penny Mills said of the paintings: ‘I was bowled over by the technical skill and detail of Anglie’s painting of Ugbourough. At first glance, I thought it was a photo! It’s always such a pleasure to open Devon CPRE’s mail in the run-up to this annual competition. The variety of Devon scenes and the individual way they are portrayed by young artists is wonderful to see.’
In the older age category,14-year-old Archie Lourens’ drawing of Instow in North Devon and 12-year-old Saskia Van Hasselt’s drawing of Sidmouth in East Devon also impressed the judges, earning them the runner-up and highly commended awards respectively.
In the younger age category, 11-year-old Thomas Kirkwood’s drawing of Hope Cove in South Devon and 10-year-old Alex Boswell’s painting of the Exe Estuary were named as joint runner-ups, while 9-year-old Ava Baxter’s painting of Crook Point Sands in North Devon earned the highly commended title.
The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) is a national charity, established in 1926, with the aim of protecting the country’s countryside and green spaces.
This is the second year that the charity has run the Best Yound Landscape Artist award.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |