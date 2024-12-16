Tavistock Young Farmers staged a Big Breakfast with Santa event in Mary Tavy at the weekend, raising £1,357.25 to share between the Devon Air Ambulance and the club.
The young farmers donned festive fancy dress, hats and aprons to serve a hearty breakfast to members of the community.
The fun event took place at Mary Tavy Coronation Hall on Sunday, December 15 with the fundraising total including £313 from a prize draw. All the proceeds are being shared between the Devon Air Ambulance, to support their life-saving work, and Tavistock Young Farmers, helping the club continue its activities and events within the local community.
A spokesperson for the club said: “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of local businesses who donated produce, including Tesco, Warrens Bakery, Yelverton; the Copper Penny Farm Shop; Ledford Farm Shop; Continental Fruits; Hamilton Family Eggs; Maloney Family Eggs; Penbugle Organic Farm and Tamar Valley Dairy Co.
“A huge thank you also goes to our Tavistock Young Farmers members and supporters, who worked tirelessly to organise and run the event, as well as to everyone in the community who attended and supported us. We’re excited to announce that this isn’t the end of our fundraising efforts!
“We look forward to continuing the fun and community spirit with our Christmas Tree Collection and our annual Dung Sale in the coming months. We’d love for you to share this story with your readers, showcasing the fantastic community spirit that made this event such a success.”