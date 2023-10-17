From junk music sessions with upcycled instruments to a fun-packed afternoon of activities to celebrate Apple Day, Okehampton-based organisation Wren Music are holding two free-of-charge events to keep families busy during half-term week.
Instead of going to landfill, Wren Music have turned bits of industrial rubbish into an outdoor musical playground. And on Wednesday, October 25, they’ll be taking it to Meldon Fields Play Area for a morning junk music session at 10am, and on to Simmons Park to a second workshop from 2pm.
Led by Wren Music’s professional musicians, young people will get to play traditional rhythms from South West England and make up their own tunes, too.
Paul Wilson from Wren Music said: “The musical playground takes lots of energy and makes lots of noise! There’s no need to book – just come along on the day and have some great fun.” These workshops are free of charge thanks to the support of Okehampton Town Council and Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council.
Then, on Thursday 26 October, everyone of all ages are invited to Okehampton Community Gardens for an afternoon of music, singing, dancing and food sharing to celebrate Apple Day.
For this event, Marilyn Tucker and Jon Dyer from Wren Music visited the Year 2 classes at Okehampton Primary School and St James Church of England Primary School to teach the children a song called The Apple Round, which is a new folk song written by Wren Music. The youngsters will be singing the song during the Apple Day event, which takes place at the gardens in Fatherford Road from 2pm-4pm.
Marilyn said: “Apple Day is traditionally on October 21 but in Okehampton we have another special event happening that day, Okehampton Carnival.
So we have decided to celebrate apples on the 26th this year. The Apple Round is something we wrote in the early 1990s and so many children in Devon have learnt it now that it’s like a new folk song! One of the children at the schools said, ‘this is the best song ever,’ which was lovely. We can’t wait to hear them sing it on Apple Day.”
The event is a chance for people to try an apple press and people are invited to bring apples along for pressing.
And they can take their freshly-made apple juice home with them — so remember to bring a bottle. People are also encouraged to share food made from apples, as well as their apple recipes. And there will be an apple tasting challenge.
Marilyn said: “We’re grateful to Devon County Council Community Fund for supporting this wonderful community event. It celebrates all things apples, and it brings together all the generations for an afternoon of sharing of music, song, and food.”
Some of Wren Music’s activities; top, apple day; Wren Music midsummer event in the Okehampton Community Garden; making Junk Music with the community on a previous occasion.