World Book Day has fallen on the same day as the teachers' strikes today, Thursday - with Tavistock Primary and Nursery School instead holding theirs tomorrow, Friday, instead.
The school confirmed that the school was open as usual today, although two classes are closed.
World Book Day, when children come to school dressed as their favourite characters, will take place when all the teachers are present tomorrow.
Meanwhile, at St Rumon's Infants School, in Dolvin Road, World Book Day was instead being held next Monday, March 6.
To make life easier for parents, the children are all going to dress in pyjamas.
Meanwhile at Whichurch Primary School, this afternoon, children are also dressing in pyjamas to have a fun relaxed storytime.
Head of school Kerry Bargewell said that with the cost of living crisis, they wanted to make life easier for parents.
'Parents are struggling financially at the moment, so rather than worrying about costumes we are trying to make it as easy as possible for people.'