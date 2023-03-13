World Book Day was celebrated recently in pyjamas at Tavistock Primary School, above, and Whitchurch Primary School, below.
At Tavistock, children and staff came dressed in their PJs and brought a copy of their favourite book to read at bedtime; each child was given a blank matchbox to create a bed for a character in a favourite story.
Children at Whitchurch Primary School in pyjamas on World Book Day (Submitted )
At Whitchurch, children dressed in their PJs and brought favourite stories to bring in. The school's fabulous kitchen staff created a World Book Day menu too,