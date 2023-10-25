Work has continued apace at a new affordable homes site and could be ready for residents to move in in the New Year.
At last week’s Callington Town Council meeting, Cornwall and Town Councillor Andrew Long told councillors ‘work is going well’ at the Urban Terrace affordable housing site in Callington.
The Urban Terrace site is being administered by Cornwall Housing — a subsidiary body of Cornwall Council.
Fifteen properties were were evacuated in 2018 and later demolished when it became clear that the blocks used were Mundic and as such were becoming dangerous.
Following the demolition of the houses planning permission was submitted via Cornwall Council’s planning portal to build 15 new affordable homes on the site, however, these plans were put on hold for 18 months after the contractor went into administration but once a new company had been appointed work commenced.
Cllr Long said: “All of the properties will be rented under the Affordable Housing system and the Cornish connection criteria will be used. It is also good that a number of residents of the original houses, who have been in rented accommodation but requested that they move back, will be among the first to return to the new estate.
“The exact dates for occupation have yet to be agreed but as soon as I get these I will get the publicity out again across the social media.”
For more Cornwall Council updates visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/