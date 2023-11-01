MORE than 500 walkers took part in a walk which raised more than £32,000 to help charity Trevi with their dream of setting up a womens’ refuge for the area in Plymouth.
The 10K Warrior Women Walk started and finished at the Burrator Reservoir Discovery Centre on Sunday, October 15, taking the walkers around the reservoir and towards Sheepstor, taking in the most stunning scenery on Dartmoor.
Along the way, they had a few fun activities to join in with, including an army-style cargo net, tyre running challenge, and flag-flying activity course – all adding to the camaraderie of everyone taking part.
Many of the women who walked have been affected by trauma and abuse, whether personally or through a loved one, and want to help protect women and girls from violence. All the money raised is going towards setting up a new refuge in Plymouth.
Hayley Dann, Trevi head of fundraising and marketing, said: “In our 30th anniversary year we were thrilled to be able to host our second Warrior Women Walk, building on the success of last year’s event. Our aim was to demonstrate the power and strength of women when they come together, and we did just that! We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported this event. It was truly amazing and emotional to see so many women having fun with their friends and enjoying themselves!
“We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to all those who supported our walkers through sponsorship and donations. We are still receiving contributions, so the total amount raised is sure to increase.
“Finally, we would like to acknowledge the invaluable support provided by local voluntary organisations such as the Devon & Cornwall 4x4 Response team, Raynet communications Cornwall, and Plymouth Manculture. Their assistance ensured the smooth running of this year’s event.”
Ruth walked for the first time this year and said, ‘As a very keen walker and a recent supporter of Trevi, I had no hesitation in taking part in the Warrior Women Walk. The organisation, from shuttle buses, pink arrows, friendly ladies welcoming and directing, the warm-up, brief but informative safety instructions and inspirational talk about Trevi, were amazing. My walking friend and I were constantly amazed at the huge amount of effort that obviously went into this event. I live on Dartmoor, and the route must have taken a great deal of thought in how to keep 500 ladies of unknown fitness levels safe. I’ll be there next year. Well done Trevi.’
Maggie volunteered at the walk for Trevi and said, ‘I have been volunteering for Trevi for a few months now. I work full time for the Ministry of Defence, but my greatest sense of achievement comes from using any spare time and capacity in volunteering. Even though I’ve not had to use the services of Trevi myself, I have a few friends that certainly have. They have nothing but positive things to say about how Trevi has helped them in their personal struggles. I love spreading the Trevi story and signposting individuals to what Trevi offers. Having served 24 1/2 years in the Royal Navy, walking on Dartmoor has been part of the institution. When I first came across the information about the Warrior Women Walk it was an absolute no-brainer that I wanted to volunteer and 100% be a walker for the groups as the outdoors is something I absolutely love. The bringing together of 100s of women, children, and fur babies was fantastic to see, and every woman was feeling empowered and in such high spirits.’
Cllr Charlotte Carlyle, a supporter of the charity, took to the warrior challenge this year and said: ‘Trevi do some incredible work for women in Plymouth, and they are trying to raise funds to support even more women who have suffered domestic abuse and to give them that better life. For me, it was an honour to walk and raise money for them.’
Paula Carnell, Sunflower women’s manager, walked with a group of Trevi staff and beneficiaries of the service and said, ‘I have worked with women a long time, and I realise that the strength and the support we have for each other is immense and this walk really showed that.’