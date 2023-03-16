‘It is very nice to have the recognition in your own town,’ he said. ‘It has been an amazing experience really. I have been to many many RAF stations, unfortunately some of them are shut now, and I have had flights in a variety of aircraft. I have also enjoyed the shooting, which is one of my hobbies anyway. It is an amazing experience for the youngsters. Some of them come down absolutely beaming when they have been flying and done a loop or a barrel roll. Even if they look a bit white, they have done it. For me, the best part is knowing that we have helped them through their teenage years and giving them great experiences, helping them develop confidence.’