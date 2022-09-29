Wildlife groups fear for nature
WILDLife and conservation groups across the UK are deeming the Government’s plans to create Investment Zones and the proposed changes to environmental laws an ‘attack on nature.’
The RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) and The National Trust are voicing their concerns and criticising the UK Government’s plans.
This comes in response to latest Government amendments to environmental laws which the RSPB calls ‘an unprecedented attack on nature and the laws that protect it by the UK Government’. The RSPB says the Government is attempting to scrap and amend vital environmental laws including the Habitats Regulations that protect wildlife and green spaces and also similar regulations that ensure clean water, rivers and beaches.
Also, following the announced plans by the Government to create ‘Investment Zones’ which would relax rules on housing and commercial development both The RSPB and The National Trust among other environmental groups fear would be detrimental to nature.
Jeff Knott, the RSPB’s director of policy and advocacy said: ‘One of these three government actions alone would be a disaster - taken together, in such quick succession, with no debate or scrutiny, amounts to one of the most brazen attacks on nature we have ever seen.
‘The impact will be far-reaching, mountain to coast. It will affect habitats and species. Nowhere will be safe.
The RSPB is calling for individuals across the UK to help protect wildlife by urging people to contact their MPs.
Jeff said: ‘We are in a nature and climate emergency. Anyone who cares about nature needs to speak to their MP urgently to stop the government rushing this through with no scrutiny.’
Hilary McGrady, the Director General of the National Trust echoed Jeff’s concerns and said: ‘We are at a crucial moment for our natural environment. Nature is in decline and we need bold action on climate change.
‘Rather than ramp up action to support our environment, this Government appears however to be heading in the opposite direction. Environmental protections are dismissed as ‘burdens’, whilst investment and growth are pitted against nature and climate action.
‘The Trust will always defend protections for nature and heritage, and we will respond in full to any proposals. The UK has led the way in recent years on environment action- from farm subsidy reform to COP26. It mustn’t abandon this for our future’s sake.’
The National Trust have supported the RSPB’s call for people to write to their MPs to voice their feelings about the Government’s proposals.
