DOTTIE is a five and a half year old miniature smooth haired dachshund who first came in because she was suddenly wobbly on her back legs.
The vets at Westmoor spoke to a specialist in Bristol who advised Dottie’s mum to keep Dottie on strict rest with pain relief initially but to come back if she was getting any worse.
A couple of days later, despite very strict rest, Dottie was starting to lose the feeling in her back legs so she was referred straight up to Bristol for spinal surgery!
Dottie was suffering from something called intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), a common condition in long backed breeds.
This is somewhat like a slipped disc, but often requires surgery to improve the situation. She had an MRI and spinal surgery on the same day and recovered really well. Once Dottie was stable and comfortable she came back to Westmoor for her follow-up care.
She will need rest and physiotherapy for 6-8 week but is already doing really well and is able to walk assisted with a sling!
Dottie is a lovely little dog and in her referral notes from the specialist centre it says ‘Lovely girl. Adores fuss and cuddles! ...Carried outside but doesn’t like to walk anywhere! Just wants to be held!’ which we think sums her up perfectly.